Destiny is a secure and open source file transfer application that allows people to transfer files without needing to reveal their identity to each other or the service provider. Destiny is available as a mobile app on Android (Google Play) as well as a desktop app for Mac, Windows, and Linux. Destiny is free and can be downloaded via Github.

Destiny was developed for and with Human Rights Organizations (HROs) as a free Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) alternative which does not collect personal identifying information for file transfer. Funding for Destiny was made possible by a grant.